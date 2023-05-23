CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Price Performance

FMAY stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

