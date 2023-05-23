CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,065.5% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 916,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after buying an additional 729,498 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,612,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,620,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 359,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 114,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.