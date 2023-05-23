CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 632 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

