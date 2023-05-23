CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 612 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNOV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FNOV opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

