BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,582 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 746.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,208,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 21.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 195,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOK Financial Price Performance

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Brad A. Vincent purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $465,513.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,420 shares of company stock worth $518,765. 57.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.