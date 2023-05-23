Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 87,257 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,257 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Unum Group worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

