Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,527 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,532.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 397,960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 368,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CL King lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

