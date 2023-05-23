Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 2.0 %

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEL. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also

