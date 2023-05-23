Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,494 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,122,000 after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $361.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.53.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. Raymond James increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

