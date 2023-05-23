Sandy Spring Bank Sells 807 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 110,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

