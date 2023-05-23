Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,079,403 shares of company stock valued at $371,794,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

