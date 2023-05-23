Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

