PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 917 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNF opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

