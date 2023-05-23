Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,281 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WBA opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

