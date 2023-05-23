Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,110,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,990 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,435,000 after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.7 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $218.25 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.