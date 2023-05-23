The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Clorox worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CLX opened at $162.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.29. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

