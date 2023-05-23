PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

