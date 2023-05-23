Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

