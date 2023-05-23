Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

