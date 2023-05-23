CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:BJAN opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

