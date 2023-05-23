CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,101.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,139.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,829.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,629.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

