CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 559 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAUG opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.