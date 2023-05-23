CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 171.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.