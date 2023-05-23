CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $557.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $31.07.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

