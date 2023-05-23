CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

