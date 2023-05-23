CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,511,839 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.