CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,946,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $99.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.