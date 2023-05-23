CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 3,252 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

