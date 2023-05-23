CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 242 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Shares of UNP opened at $198.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.66 and its 200 day moving average is $203.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

