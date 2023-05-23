CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $198.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.