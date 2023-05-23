Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Increased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of K stock opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,511,839. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

See Also

