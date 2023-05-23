CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 35,625 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,625 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,292,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,774,000 after acquiring an additional 299,899 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 40,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 45,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

