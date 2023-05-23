CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.