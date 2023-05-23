CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 9,810 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

