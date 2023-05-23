CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 945 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

