CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 9,810 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 50,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,207,000. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 241,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 170,410 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $716,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

