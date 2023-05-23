CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,301 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,780.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,106,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,083 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,328.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 984,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 915,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.