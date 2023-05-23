CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:MET opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

