CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

