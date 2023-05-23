CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.