CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MS opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

