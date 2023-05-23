CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,710 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,020.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,556 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $2,017,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BNOV opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

