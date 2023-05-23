CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 69,637 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 197,444 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 331,328 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 359,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 238,910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 469.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 96,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

