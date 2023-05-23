The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

NYSE:CI opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

