CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,277,000 after buying an additional 416,758 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,351,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after buying an additional 616,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.