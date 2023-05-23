Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $58.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

