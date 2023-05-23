CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 929 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after buying an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,918 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Profile



Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.



