CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 929 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.3 %

ADM opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $84.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

