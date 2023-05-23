CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $471.62 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $478.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.39.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

