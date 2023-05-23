3,620 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $471.62 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $478.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.39.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

